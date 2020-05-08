Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

