CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

