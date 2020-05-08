Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post sales of $35.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Cutera posted sales of $36.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $142.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $144.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $193.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $195.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $13.49 on Friday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $166,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 159,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,311. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 66.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 457,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cutera by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

