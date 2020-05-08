Critical Survey: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HUYA and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 11 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 3 16 8 0 2.19

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 57.71%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $110.70, suggesting a potential downside of 29.85%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.58% 6.03% 4.66% Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 2.81 $67.25 million $0.29 53.45 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 70.71 $25.31 million $0.09 1,753.33

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats Zoom Video Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

