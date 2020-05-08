Critical Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) vs. Crescent Capital BDC (NYSE:CCAP)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 2.64 $98.08 million $1.64 6.18 Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 6.29 $51.36 million $1.82 6.55

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Crescent Capital BDC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

