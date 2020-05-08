Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $378.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $378.50 and traded as low as $245.00. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $257.60, with a volume of 745,288 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 378.50. The company has a market capitalization of $661.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

