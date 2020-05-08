Credit Suisse Group Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $135.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on W. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.87.

NYSE W opened at $176.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $182.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,069,795 shares of company stock valued at $32,841,783. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

