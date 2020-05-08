Cowen Prime Services LLC Invests $406,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Apple by 67.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 95.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

