Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.16

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.16 and traded as low as $60.00. Countrywide shares last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 123,346 shares traded.

CWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

