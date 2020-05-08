Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $2.17. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,967 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CJREF. CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.