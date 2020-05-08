Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

