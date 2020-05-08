Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,927.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
