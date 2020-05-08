Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CORE opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

