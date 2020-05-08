COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) Stock Price Up 6%

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.53 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.53 ($0.38), approximately 16,015 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.56.

About COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

