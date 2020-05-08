Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) rose 5.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.23, approximately 1,371,649 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 765,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,316,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after acquiring an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

