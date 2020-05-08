Contrasting Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) & EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NYSE:EDPFY)

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 0 1 1 3.50 Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dividends

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.95% 7.20% 2.21% Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 0.04% 0.05% 0.01%

Risk and Volatility

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $18.04 billion 0.87 $613.16 million N/A N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.94 billion 0.22 $110.89 million $0.04 353.50

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A beats Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

