ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director William Thompson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 130,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
