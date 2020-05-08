ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.35.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 130,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

