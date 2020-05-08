Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CTBI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,711,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.