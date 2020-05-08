Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Colony Capital worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 471,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Colony Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $960.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.93. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

