Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.44, approximately 1,080,617 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 415,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 563,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

