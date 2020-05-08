Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.44, approximately 1,080,617 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 415,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.
The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 563,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.
Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
