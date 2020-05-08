Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

NET stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

