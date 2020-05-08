City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $391.22

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $391.22 and traded as low as $310.00. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 12,699 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that City of London Investment Group PLC will post 3863.0001484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling sold 72,116 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.92), for a total value of £324,522 ($426,890.29). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £37,045.92 ($48,731.81). Insiders sold a total of 90,811 shares of company stock valued at $40,965,334 in the last quarter.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

