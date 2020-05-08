Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $822,798.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

