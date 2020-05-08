CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. Stephens lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

