CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

