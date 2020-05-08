CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on CIR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of CIR stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
