CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 775 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Shares of COO stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $312.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

