CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,119 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 194,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

