CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 667 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $897.51 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $732.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

