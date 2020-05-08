CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,269 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $28.77 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,929 shares of company stock worth $8,704,086 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

