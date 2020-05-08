CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 542 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $71.90 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

