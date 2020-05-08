CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 20,256 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

