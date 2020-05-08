CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,831 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 105,017 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,767,000 after buying an additional 187,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

