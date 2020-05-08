CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $343.27 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

