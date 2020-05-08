CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth about $3,172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on S. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Sprint stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

