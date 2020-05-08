CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 648,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

