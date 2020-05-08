CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

