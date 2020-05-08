CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Boston Properties by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,179 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

