CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

