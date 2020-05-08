CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $44,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Trane stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

