Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

