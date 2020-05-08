Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $19.52. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 3,744,533 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.60%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.