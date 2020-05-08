Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $7.08. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,947,728 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$7.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.

About Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

