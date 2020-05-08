Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $535.63.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $514.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

