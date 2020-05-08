Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.12

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.12 and traded as low as $27.13. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 57,954 shares.

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 53 ($0.70) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

