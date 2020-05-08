Cfra Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $34.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE AER opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

