Cfra Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $170.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $55.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Shares of W stock opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $182.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $4,535,109.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,069,795 shares of company stock worth $32,841,783. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

