Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

