Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

