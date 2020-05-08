CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Trading 11.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $17.81, 27,800,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 7,585,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

