Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head to Head Comparison

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -196.27% -122.36% Cellectis -444.90% -25.89% -20.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 3,032.97 -$35.31 million N/A N/A Cellectis $22.99 million 26.93 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -6.05

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cellectis 1 1 4 0 2.50

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 151.28%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 138.68%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

