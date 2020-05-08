Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4,888.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

